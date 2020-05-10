Brokers Offer Predictions for FMC Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for FMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $6.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.61. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.72.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

