Brokers Offer Predictions for Lumentum Holdings Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumentum in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,860,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,111,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,725,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,608 shares of company stock worth $701,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

