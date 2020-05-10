Brokers Offer Predictions for National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NESR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

NASDAQ NESR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $427.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.79.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

