Brokers Offer Predictions for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.31.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

TSE:NGT opened at C$89.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.10. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a fifty-two week low of C$40.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.30.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

