Brokers Offer Predictions for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19.

STSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.40.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

