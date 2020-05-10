Brokers Set Expectations for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:OFC opened at $25.63 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

