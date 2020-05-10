Brokers Set Expectations for Intact Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.94.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$129.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$167.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$148.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.85.

IFC stock opened at C$138.04 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$104.81 and a 12-month high of C$157.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.40, for a total value of C$153,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,473,900.58. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.36, for a total transaction of C$227,041.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at C$1,828,747.23.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

