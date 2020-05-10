Brokers Set Expectations for Masonite International Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOR. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $89.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Masonite International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

