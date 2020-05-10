Brokers Set Expectations for Napco Security Technologies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Imperial Capital boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $104,833.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,699.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $661,251.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,507.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 714,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 288,451 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

