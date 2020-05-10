Brokers Set Expectations for Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

NEM stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,401 shares of company stock worth $1,895,618 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

