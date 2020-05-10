BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PAYS. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PaySign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

PAYS opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 million, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.83. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 50.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

