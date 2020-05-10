Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,400 ($31.57).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Burberry Group to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740.75 ($22.90).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,385 ($18.22) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,336.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,844.92. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

