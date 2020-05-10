Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

