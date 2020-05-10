Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 1,730 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,192,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

