Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

