Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Westrock by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Westrock by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Westrock by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 23,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

