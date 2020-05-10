Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

