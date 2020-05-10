Cadence Capital Management LLC Invests $538,000 in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

