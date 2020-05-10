Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cadence Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

