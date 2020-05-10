Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after acquiring an additional 615,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,626,000 after acquiring an additional 297,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,276,000 after acquiring an additional 670,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.