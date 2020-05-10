Callon Petroleum (CPE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. On average, analysts expect Callon Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CPE opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway acquired 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

