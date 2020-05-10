Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11,750.6% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.52. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

