Camtek (CAMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) will be issuing its Q1 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Camtek has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.72. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

