Canaccord Genuity Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$23.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cormark raised their target price on TELUS from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$30.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.28.

TSE T opened at C$22.85 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

