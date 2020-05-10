Canaccord Genuity Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.14.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SRU.UN stock opened at C$20.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.58 and a 1 year high of C$34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.