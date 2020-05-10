Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has C$93.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$113.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to an action list buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$107.15.

CM opened at C$83.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$102.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.74 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham acquired 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$87.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,839.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at C$199,839. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer acquired 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$199,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$620,484.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,742.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

