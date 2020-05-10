Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.85.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$22.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.58. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

