Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Position Increased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cannae worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cannae by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.20 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 57.74% and a net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.