Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20).

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $308.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 120,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 212,864 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 935,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 611,561 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

