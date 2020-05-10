Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Downgraded to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) to an add rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 310 ($4.08).

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAPC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 172 ($2.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 223.27 ($2.94).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.09) on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 224.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.03%.

In other news, insider Situl Jobanputra purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £20,750 ($27,295.45).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

