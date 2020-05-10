Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Reduce

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAL. Numis Securities lowered Capital & Regional to an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital & Regional to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Capital & Regional presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.98).

LON CAL opened at GBX 109 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.72. Capital & Regional has a 12 month low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 302.50 ($3.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 367 ($4.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 38.20 ($0.50) by GBX 328.80 ($4.33). As a group, analysts forecast that Capital & Regional will post 446.0000031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is -12.94%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

