CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 283,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 613.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 361,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

