CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $40.89. CBRE Group shares last traded at $41.68, with a volume of 53,085 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,659,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,507,000 after buying an additional 403,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,019,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,081,000 after buying an additional 647,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,130,000 after buying an additional 195,413 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,688,000 after buying an additional 124,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,422,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

