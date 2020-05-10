CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.81. CenterPoint Energy shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 890,434 shares changing hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Wolfe Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

