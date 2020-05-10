Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.69 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 198.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, analysts expect Chaparral Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

CHAP opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $6.38.

CHAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.