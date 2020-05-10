Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $57,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $7,243,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

CHTR stock opened at $515.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.