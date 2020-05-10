Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.29-0.32 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.72-1.80 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.23 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLDT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $305.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

