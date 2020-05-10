Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.28%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHMI shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

