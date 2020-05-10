CIBC Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$59.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.50 to C$67.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.15.

TSE SLF opened at C$48.41 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.03.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$8.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,050 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.27, for a total value of C$636,043.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at C$3,895,347.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 13,073 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.82, for a total value of C$860,438.71. Insiders sold 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

