Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTXS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.25.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $981,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,067,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,074. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

