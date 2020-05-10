Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate Analytics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE CCC opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. Clarivate Analytics has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.98.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 399,328 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clarivate Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,227,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.