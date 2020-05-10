ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 440 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $958,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,860.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,863. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKTX opened at $484.32 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.12 and a fifty-two week high of $491.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.89 and a 200-day moving average of $370.34.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.86.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

