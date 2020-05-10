ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,813 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPHI. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 217,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inphi alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Inphi from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 2,486 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $246,785.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,703.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,358 shares of company stock worth $8,050,907. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. Inphi Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.