ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,333 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $78.34 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

