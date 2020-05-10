ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 301,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

