ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 74,888 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,050 shares of company stock worth $39,659,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $330.23 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.