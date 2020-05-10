ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.