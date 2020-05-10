ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNDA. Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

