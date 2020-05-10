ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,560 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

