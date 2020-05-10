ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 116,037 Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mdu Resources Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mdu Resources Group stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

